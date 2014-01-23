NAMM 2014: Fender reveals 2014 acoustic line-up
NAMM 2014: Fender has rolled out its acoustic line-up for 2014.
The new models include revamped Sonorans, Stratacoustic and Telecoustic Premier, Plus and Standard models, and much more besides.
Click through our gallery to see all the models, plus specs and prices.
For more information visit the official Fender website.
Fender Sonoran SCE specs
MSRP: $499.99
Our Sonoran SCE is decked out for even more sun-and-fun acoustic action, upgraded with a three-ply pickguard, bone nut and bridge saddle, and vintage-style Fender “Viking” bridge. It’s perfect for those who dig vintage styling and seek to ride the wave of Fender’s classic Southern California history and vibe.
Other premium features include a “tight” dreadnought cutaway body shape, resonant solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing, mahogany back and sides, stylish checkerboard rosette, body binding, vintage C-shaped maple neck with dual-action truss rod and matching painted Stratocaster® headstock shape, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle, forward strap button with internal block reinforcement, gloss neck and body finish, and Fishman® Isys III pickup system with active onboard preamp and tuner.
Specs
General
Model Name: Sonoran™ SCE, Cutaway Electric, Shell Pink with Matching Headstock, Solid Spruce Top, Fishman® Preamp with Built-In Tuner
Model Number: 0968640056
Series: California
MSRP: $499.99
Color: Shell Pink
Body
Body Material: Solid Spruce Top with Laminated Mahogany Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Dreadnought
Bracing: Quartersawn Scalloped X
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Multiple
Body Back: Laminated Mahogany
Body Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Body Top: Solid Spruce
Purfling: Black/White
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: Vintage "C"
Scale Length: 25.3" (643 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Fingerboard Radius: 11.81" (300 mm)
Number of Frets: 20
String Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Dot
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Chrome
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style with Aged White Plastic Buttons
Pickguard: 3-Ply Pearloid
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Fender® Stratocaster® Headstock Shape, Matching Painted Headstock, Fender Tight Dreadnought Body Shape, Dual Action Truss Rod, "Viking" Fender Bridge, Factory Mounted Forward Strap Button with Internal Block Reinforcement, White Dot Inlays, Checkerboard Rosette, Vintage "C" Shaped Neck, Multiple Body Bindings, Bone Nut and Saddle
Fender Kingman SCE
Fender Kingman SCE press release
MSRP: $729.99
Large in size, volume and vibe, the Kingman™ Jumbo SCE cutaway acoustic really cuts through the mix. Its sweet-sounding solid-spruce top produces loud, booming bass and nice even tone, with a laminated mahogany back and sides that contribute pleasingly mellow warmth. The elegant Natural finish and maple Stratocaster neck with comfortable “C”-shaped profile create a classic look that evokes Fender’s great sun-and-fun acoustics of the 1960s. These are combined with modern appointments including quartersawn scalloped "X" bracing for improved resonance, dual-action truss rod for increased neck stability, solid rosewood bridge plate, bone nut and saddle, and Fishman® Presys™ pickup system with active onboard preamp, tuner, volume and tone controls and low-battery indicator.
Specs
General
Model Name: Kingman™ Jumbo SCE, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
Model Number: 0968621032
Series: California
MSRP: $729.99
Color: 3-Color Sunburst
Body
Body Material: Solid Spruce Top with Laminated Mahogany Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Jumbo Cutaway
Bracing: Quartersawn Scalloped X
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Aged White
Body Back: Laminated Mahogany
Body Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Body Top: Solid Spruce
Purfling: Black/White
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Neck Binding: Aged White
Scale Length: 25.3" (643 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Fingerboard Radius: 11.81" (300 mm)
Number of Frets: 20
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Block
Truss Rods: Dual-Action
Headstock: Standard Stratocaster®
Electronics
Controls: Integrated Electronic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble, Body (Mid-Sweep), Low Battery Indicator Light
Special Electronics: Fishman® Presys™ Pickup System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Nickel-Plated
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style
Pickguard: 3-Ply Gold
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Fender® Stratocaster® Headstock Shape, Black Painted Headstock, Gold '70s Style Fender® Logo, 3-Ply Gold/White/Gold Pickguard, Factory Mounted Forward Strap Button with Internal Block Reinforcement, Single Wing String Tree, White Pearloid Block Position Inlays, Checkerboard Rosette, Multiple Aged White/Black Body Bindings, Bone Nut and Saddle, Dual Action Truss Rod
Fender Standard Stratacoustic
Fender Standard Stratacoustic press release
MSRP: $449.99
Fender's Standard Stratacoustic™ has the classic Stratocaster® guitar body shape, headstock design and comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile perfect for electric players looking for a versatile acoustic instrument. The spruce top and one-piece textured fiberglass back and sides create balanced tone, with upgraded features including checkerboard binding and rosette and a “Viking”-style rosewood bridge for full-on Fender look and feel.
Other features include quartersawn “X” bracing, maple neck with satin finish and dual-action truss rod, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, vintage-style all-metal tuners, and Fishman® Isys™ III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner.
Specs
General
Model Name: Fender® Stratacoustic™, Black, Stratocaster® Headstock, "C" Shape Maple Neck, Fishman® Preamp with Built-In Tuner
Model Number: 0967300006
Series: Electracoustic
MSRP: $449.99
Color: Black
Body
Body Material: Laminated Spruce
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Bracing: Quartersawn "X"
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Aged White
Body Back: 1-Piece Fiberglass Back/Sides
Body Top: Laminated Spruce
Purfling: Black/White
Body Width Upper Bout: 2.125" (54 mm)
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Satin Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Graph Tech® NuBone™
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood-Based Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Graph Tech® Nubone™ Saddle
Hardware Finish: Chrome
Tuning Machines: Die-Cast
Pickguard: None
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Oval Sound Hole, Dot Position Inlays, Stratocaster® Headstock, Fender® Body Shape
Fender Standard Telecoustic
Fender Standard Telecoustic press release
MSRP: $449.99
Fender's Standard Telecoustic™ has the classic Telecaster® guitar body shape, headstock design and comfortable "C"-shaped neck profile perfect for electric players looking for a versatile acoustic instrument. The spruce top and one-piece textured fiberglass back and sides create balanced tone, with upgraded features including checkerboard binding and rosette and a "Viking"-style rosewood bridge for full-on Fender look and feel.
Other features include quartersawn "X" bracing, maple neck with satin finish and dual-action truss rod, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, vintage-style all-metal tuners, and Fishman® Isys™ III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner.
Specs
General
Model Name: Fender® Telecoustic™, Black, Telecaster® Headstock, "C" Shape Maple Neck, Fishman® Preamp with Built-In Tuner
Model Number: 0967310006
Series: Electracoustic
MSRP: $449.99
Color: Black
Body
Body Material: Laminated Spruce
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Telecaster®
Bracing: Quartersawn "X"
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Aged White
Body Back: 1-Piece Fiberglass Back/Sides
Body Top: Laminated Spruce
Purfling: Black/White
Body Width Upper Bout: 2.125" (54 mm)
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Satin Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Scale Length: 25.5" (648 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Graph Tech® NuBone™
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood-Based Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Graph Tech® Nubone™ Saddle
Hardware Finish: Chrome
Tuning Machines: Die-Cast
Pickguard: None
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Telecaster Body, Headstock and Neck Shape, 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides, Oval Soundhole, Black with White Dot Bridge Pins, Single "Wing" String Tree
Fender Stratacoustic Premier
Stratacoustic Premier press release
MSRP: $599.99
Fender’s Stratacoustic Premier has the classic Stratocaster® body shape, headstock design and comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile perfect for electric players looking for a versatile acoustic instrument. It features a beautiful flame maple top with a Three-color Sunburst finish, and in addition to the Fishman® Isys™ III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner, an onboard mini-USB output lets you plug straight into your smart phone, tablet or computer for easy recording.
Other features include one-piece textured fiberglass back and sides, quartersawn “X” bracing, checkerboard binding and rosette, vintage-tinted maple neck with gloss finish and dual-action truss rod, bone nut, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, Fender “Viking”-style rosewood bridge, and vintage-style all-metal tuners.
Specs
General
Model Name: Stratacoustic™ Premier, Flame Maple, 3-Color Sunburst
Model Number: 0968706032
Series: Electracoustic
MSRP: $599.99
Color: 3-Color Sunburst
Body
Body Material: Laminated Flame Maple Top with 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Bracing: Quartersawn "X"
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Aged White
Body Back: 1-Piece Fiberglass Back/Sides
Body Top: Flame Maple
Purfling: Black/White
Neck
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble and Mini-USB Output Jack
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Stratocaster® Body, Headstock and Neck Shape, 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides, Oval Soundhole, Black with White Dot Bridge Pins, Single "Wing" String Tree and 3-Color Sunburst Finish
Fender Telecoustic Premier
Fender Telecoustic Premier press release
MSRP: $599.99
Fender's Telecoustic Premier has the classic Telecaster® body shape, headstock design and comfortable "C"-shaped neck profile perfect for electric players looking for a versatile acoustic instrument. It features a beautiful flame maple top with a Three-color Sunburst finish, and in addition to the Fishman® Isys™ III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner, an onboard mini-USB output lets you plug straight into your smart phone, tablet or computer for easy recording.
Other features include one-piece textured fiberglass back and sides, quartersawn “X” bracing, checkerboard binding and rosette, vintage-tinted maple neck with gloss finish and dual-action truss rod, bone nut, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, Fender “Viking”-style rosewood bridge, and vintage-style all-metal tuners.
Specs
General
Model Name: Telecoustic™ Premier, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
Model Number: 0968716032
Series: Electracoustic
MSRP: $599.99
Color: 3-Color Sunburst
Body
Body Material: Laminated Flame Maple Top with 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Telecaster®
Bracing: Quartersawn "X"
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Back: 1-Piece Fiberglass Back/Sides
Body Top: Laminated Flame Maple
Neck
Neck Material: Bolt-On Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble and Mini-USB Output Jack
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style
Miscellaneous
Unique Features: Telecaster® Body, Headstock and Neck Shape, 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides, Oval Soundhole, Black and White Dot Bridge Pins, Single "Wing" String Tree and 3-Color Sunburst Finish
Fender Stratacoustic Plus
Stratacoustic Plus press release
MSRP: $549.99
Fender’s Stratacoustic Plus has the classic Stratocaster® body shape, headstock design and comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile perfect for electric players looking for a versatile acoustic instrument. In addition to the Fishman® Isys™ III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner, an onboard mini-USB output lets you plug straight into your smart phone, tablet or computer for easy recording.
Other features include a spruce top and one-piece textured fiberglass back and sides, quartersawn “X” bracing, checkerboard binding and rosette, vintage-tinted maple neck with gloss finish and dual-action truss rod, bone nut, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, Fender “Viking”-style rosewood bridge, vintage-style all-metal tuners, and striking Inca Silver top finish with matching headstock.
Specs
General
Model Name: Stratacoustic™ Plus, Rosewood Fingerboard, Inca Silver
Model Number: 0968705024
Series: Electracoustic
MSRP: $549.99
Color: Inca Silver
Body
Body Material: Laminated Spruce Top with 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Stratocaster®
Bracing: Quartersawn "X"
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Binding: Aged White
Body Back: 1-Piece Fiberglass Back/Sides
Body Top: Laminated Spruce
Neck
Neck Material: Bolt-On Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.61" (40.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble and Mini-USB Output Jack
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Stratocaster® Body, Headstock and Neck Shape, 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides, Oval Soundhole, Black with White Dot Bridge Pins, Single "Wing" String Tree, Inca Silver Top with Matching Painted Headstock Face
Fender Telecoustic Plus
Fender Telecoustic Plus press release
MSRP: $549.99
Fender’s Telecoustic Plus has the classic Telecaster® body shape, headstock design and comfortable “C”-shaped neck profile perfect for electric players looking for a versatile acoustic instrument. In addition to the Fishman® Isys™ III pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner, an onboard mini-USB output lets you plug straight into your smart phone, tablet or computer for easy recording.
Other features include a spruce top and one-piece textured fiberglass back and sides, quartersawn “X” bracing, checkerboard binding and rosette, vintage-tinted maple neck with gloss finish and dual-action truss rod, bone nut, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, Fender “Viking”-style rosewood bridge, vintage-style all-metal tuners, and striking Sherwood Green top finish with matching headstock.
Specs
General
Model Name: Telecoustic™ Plus, Rosewood Fingerboard, Sherwood Green
Model Number: 0968715046
Series: Electracoustic
MSRP: $549.99
Color: Sherwood Green
Body
Body Material: Laminated Spruce Top with 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Telecaster®
Bracing: Quartersawn "X"
Rosette: Checkerboard
Body Top: Laminated Spruce
Neck
Neck Material: Bolt-On Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: "C" Shape
Scale Length: 25.5" (64.8 cm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 21
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
String Nut: Bone
Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble and Mini-USB Output Jack
Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style
Miscellaneous
Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)
Unique Features: Telecaster® Body, Headstock and Neck Shape, 1-Piece Fiberglass Back and Sides, Oval Soundhole, Black and White Dot Bridge Pins, Single "Wing" String Tree, Sherwood Green Top with Matching Painted Headstock Face
Fender Robert Schmidt Banjo, Plectrum
Fender Robert Schmidt Banjo, Plectrum press release
MSRP: $1500.00
Fender's Robert Schmidt Plectrum Banjo delivers the great sparkling four-string tone and vibe the Flogging Molly multi-instrumentalist is so well known for. Schmidt designed his signature banjo to withstand the rigors of both the road and his energetic playing style, so it’ll take whatever you give it and laugh while it asks for more.
Features include an all-maple rim and neck with dark walnut-stain finish, ten-ply laminated maple resonator, chrome bell brass tone ring, one-piece flange and tube, 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with white pearloid crown inlays and aged white binding, maple bridge with ebony tip, chrome tuners with white pearloid buttons, Fishman® Rare Earth™ banjo pickup for great amplified sound and performance, and Schmidt’s signature on the headstock.
Specs
General
Model Name: Robert Schmidt Banjo, Plectrum, Rosewood Fingerboard, Walnut Stain
Model Number: 0955258000
Series: Artist Design
MSRP: $1500.00
Color: Walnut Stain
Body
Body Material: Laminated Maple
Body Finish: Gloss Polyurethane
Body Shape: Banjo
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Polyurethane
Scale Length: 26.4" (671 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 22
Nut Width: 1.18" (30 mm)
Position Inlays: White Pearloid Crown Blocks
Electronics
Special Electronics: Fishman® Rare Earth™ Banjo Pickup
Hardware
Bridge: Maple/Ebony
Hardware Finish: Chrome
Tuning Machines: Geared Banjo Tuners with White Pearloid Buttons
Miscellaneous
Strings: D'Addario® J631 Irish Banjo Set
Unique Features: Robert Schmidt Singature on Back of Headstock, Aged White Bound Body and Neck, White/Black/White Heel Cap, Chrome Arm Rest and Tailpiece, 10-Ply Laminated Maple Resonator, Chromed Bell Brass Tone Ring, 1-Piece Flange and Tube, Remo Milk White Weatherking Head, Adjutable Truss Rod, 10-Ply Laminated Maple Resonator
T-Bucket Tenor Ukulele
T-Bucket Tenor Ukulele press release
MSRP: $399.99
Combine Fender T-Bucket styling with a finely crafted tenor ukulele, and the result is one truly supercharged uke. It’s a special instrument—we’re talking a beautiful flame maple top, mahogany back and sides, aged white neck and body binding, T-Bucket pinstriped rosette and an elegant Three-color Sunburst gloss finish.
Other features include scalloped fan bracing, 17” scale, mahogany neck with a comfortable “U”-shaped profile and gloss finish, 19-fret rosewood fingerboard with bone nut, rosewood bridge with compensated bone saddle, and Fishman® Kula pickup/preamp system with built-in tuner and a mini-USB output that lets you plug straight into your smart phone, tablet or computer for easy recording.
Specs
General
Model Name: T-Bucket Tenor Ukulele, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
Model Number: 0968650020
Series: Folk Music Instruments
MSRP: $399.99
Color: 3-Color Sunburst
Body
Body Material: Laminated Flame Maple Top with Laminated Mahogany Back and Sides
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Ukulele
Bracing: Scalloped Fan
Body Back: Laminated Mahogany
Body Sides: Laminated Mahogany
Body Top: Laminated Flame Maple
Neck
Neck Material: Mahogany
Neck Finish: Gloss
Scale Length: 17" (432 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 19
Fret Size: Vintage-Style
Nut Width: 1.38" (35 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble
Special Electronics: Fishman® KULA Preamp with Built-in Tuner
Hardware
Bridge: Rosewood with Compensated Bone Saddle
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Miscellaneous
Strings: Aquila Nylagut® Tenor Wound C
Unique Features: Mini USB Output, Gold Screened Fender Logo and Pin-Striping, Motifon Headstock, White Pearloid Dot Position Inlays with Fender "F" at 12th-Fret, T-Bucket Pin-Striped Rosette, White Bound Body with Black/White Purfling, White Bound Fingerboard
Mando-Strat 8
Mando-Strat 8 press release
MSRP: $549.99
With an upgraded design for modern players, Fender’s new eight-string Mando-Strat 8 has the unmistakably chiming ring of a traditional mandolin and the charmingly distinctive design style of Fender’s four-string electric mandolins of the 1950s and ’60s.
Features include eight strings arranged in four courses, a solid alder body, 13.78” scale length, maple neck with “C”-shaped profile and Fender Villager™ headstock, 24-fret rosewood fingerboard, specially designed pickup with knurled chrome “flat-top” volume and tone controls, three-ply tortoiseshell pickguard, vintage-style adjustable bridge with two threaded steel saddles, vintage-style tuners with aged white buttons, and elegant Three-color Sunburst gloss finish.
Specs
General
Model Name: Mando-Strat® 8, Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst
Model Number: 0968645032
Series: Folk Music Instruments
MSRP: $549.99
Color: 3-Color Sunburst
Body
Body Material: Alder
Body Finish: Gloss Urethane
Body Shape: Mandolin
Neck
Neck Material: Maple
Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane
Neck Shape: "V" Shape
Scale Length: 13.78" (350 mm)
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Number of Frets: 24
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Nut Width: 1.18" (30 mm)
Position Inlays: Pearloid Dot
Electronics
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware
Bridge: 2-Saddle Vintage-Style Adjustable with Threaded Steel Saddles
Hardware Finish: Nickel/Chrome
Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style with Aged White Plastic Buttons
Pickguard: Tortoiseshell
Miscellaneous
Unique Features: "Hockey Stick" Headstock Design, Knurled Chrome Flat-Top Control Knobs