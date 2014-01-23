NAMM 2014: Fender reveals 2014 acoustic line-up

The new Sonoran SCE is a bit of all white

NAMM 2014: Fender has rolled out its acoustic line-up for 2014.

The new models include revamped Sonorans, Stratacoustic and Telecoustic Premier, Plus and Standard models, and much more besides.

Fender Sonoran SCE specs

MSRP: $499.99

Our Sonoran SCE is decked out for even more sun-and-fun acoustic action, upgraded with a three-ply pickguard, bone nut and bridge saddle, and vintage-style Fender “Viking” bridge. It’s perfect for those who dig vintage styling and seek to ride the wave of Fender’s classic Southern California history and vibe.

Other premium features include a “tight” dreadnought cutaway body shape, resonant solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing, mahogany back and sides, stylish checkerboard rosette, body binding, vintage C-shaped maple neck with dual-action truss rod and matching painted Stratocaster® headstock shape, 20-fret rosewood fingerboard, rosewood bridge with compensated saddle, forward strap button with internal block reinforcement, gloss neck and body finish, and Fishman® Isys III pickup system with active onboard preamp and tuner.

Specs

General

Model Name: Sonoran™ SCE, Cutaway Electric, Shell Pink with Matching Headstock, Solid Spruce Top, Fishman® Preamp with Built-In Tuner

Model Number: 0968640056

Series: California

Color: Shell Pink

Body

Body Material: Solid Spruce Top with Laminated Mahogany Back and Sides

Body Finish: Gloss Urethane

Body Shape: Dreadnought

Bracing: Quartersawn Scalloped X

Rosette: Checkerboard

Body Binding: Multiple

Body Back: Laminated Mahogany

Body Sides: Laminated Mahogany

Body Top: Solid Spruce

Purfling: Black/White

Neck

Neck Material: Maple

Neck Finish: Gloss Urethane

Neck Shape: Vintage "C"

Scale Length: 25.3" (643 mm)

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Fingerboard Radius: 11.81" (300 mm)

Number of Frets: 20

String Nut: Bone

Nut Width: 1.69” (42.9 mm)

Position Inlays: Dot

Truss Rods: Dual-Action

Electronics

Controls: Built-In Chromatic Tuner with On/Off Switch, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble

Special Electronics: Fishman® Isys III System with Active Onboard Preamp and Tuner

Hardware

Bridge: Rosewood Vintage-Style Fender® "Viking" Bridge with Compensated Bone Saddle

Hardware Finish: Chrome

Tuning Machines: Vintage-Style with Aged White Plastic Buttons

Pickguard: 3-Ply Pearloid

Miscellaneous

Strings: Fender® Dura-Tone® 80/20 Phosphor Bronze (.012-.052 Gauge)

Unique Features: Fender® Stratocaster® Headstock Shape, Matching Painted Headstock, Fender Tight Dreadnought Body Shape, Dual Action Truss Rod, "Viking" Fender Bridge, Factory Mounted Forward Strap Button with Internal Block Reinforcement, White Dot Inlays, Checkerboard Rosette, Vintage "C" Shaped Neck, Multiple Body Bindings, Bone Nut and Saddle