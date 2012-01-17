NAMM 2012: Takamine launches the EG50th

Image 1 of 3 EG50th Image 2 of 3 EG50th Image 3 of 3 EG50th

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Takamine is pleased to introduce the EG50th guitar, the first-ever limited edition G-series Guitar.

The limited edition EG50th, designed and built under the supervision of Takamine's head luthiers, is constructed using the same theme of the newly released collector's edition T50th and LTD2012 limited release guitars.

Each of these new models pays homage to Takamine's 50th anniversary with a symbolic growing vine motif that is representative of the vital life of the Takamine guitar company.

Developed under the Japanese theme "Michi," a path or course to follow over a distance, the concept gives a nod to the rich history and 50-year course of Takamine.

The EG50th is made of solid Sitka spruce with mahogany back and sides. This design gives the guitar a powerful voice and excellent projection for outstanding acoustic performance. With the addition of a state-of-the-art Takamine pickup and preamp system, the EG50th has unrivalled stage capabilities.

"The EG50th is the first limited edition G Series guitar in our 50 year history," said product manager Mike Markure, "and we are pleased to introduce this one-of-a kind offering in tribute to Takamine's rich history."

