Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models

New acoustics on the way

Here's the new G-Series GF15CE-BSB GLS.

The GD15CE-BLK GLS is a dark destroyer of a dreadnought.

And finally here's the GD20CE-NS.

Musikmesse 2014: Takamine has unveiled three new additions to the ever-popular G-Series at Musikmesse this year.

The new models include the GD15CE-BLK GLS, the GD15CE-BSB GLS and the GD20CE-NS. Click through the pictures above to see the new guitars in all their show floor glory, and scroll down for full specs.

For more information visit the official Takamine website.

Takamine new model specs:GD20CE-NS

  • G-series
  • Dreadnought
  • Natural satin, solid cedar top, mahogany back and sides
  • €415.31

GD15CE-BLK GLS

  • G-series
  • Dreadnought
  • Black gloss, spruce top, mahogany back and sides
  • €332.01

GF15CE-BSB GLS

  • G-series
  • FXC
  • Brown burst gloss, spruce top, mahogany back and sides
  • €332.01