Image 1 of 3 Here's the new G-Series GF15CE-BSB GLS. Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models

Image 2 of 3 The GD15CE-BLK GLS is a dark destroyer of a dreadnought. Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models

Image 3 of 3 And finally here's the GD20CE-NS. Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models



Musikmesse 2014: Takamine has unveiled three new additions to the ever-popular G-Series at Musikmesse this year.

The new models include the GD15CE-BLK GLS, the GD15CE-BSB GLS and the GD20CE-NS. Click through the pictures above to see the new guitars in all their show floor glory, and scroll down for full specs.

Takamine new model specs:GD20CE-NS

G-series

Dreadnought

Natural satin, solid cedar top, mahogany back and sides

€415.31

GD15CE-BLK GLS

G-series

Dreadnought

Black gloss, spruce top, mahogany back and sides

€332.01

GF15CE-BSB GLS