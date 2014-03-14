Image 1 of 3
Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models
Image 2 of 3
Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models
Image 3 of 3
Musikmesse 2014: new Takamine models
Musikmesse 2014: Takamine has unveiled three new additions to the ever-popular G-Series at Musikmesse this year.
The new models include the GD15CE-BLK GLS, the GD15CE-BSB GLS and the GD20CE-NS. Click through the pictures above to see the new guitars in all their show floor glory, and scroll down for full specs.
Takamine new model specs:GD20CE-NS
- G-series
- Dreadnought
- Natural satin, solid cedar top, mahogany back and sides
- €415.31
GD15CE-BLK GLS
- G-series
- Dreadnought
- Black gloss, spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- €332.01
GF15CE-BSB GLS
- G-series
- FXC
- Brown burst gloss, spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- €332.01