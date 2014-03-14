Image 1 of 4 Fender has added a trio of new models to the F-Series. Musikmesse 2014: Fender rolls out new acoustics

Image 2 of 4 Here's the F1000... Musikmesse 2014: Fender rolls out new acoustics

Image 3 of 4 The F1020S has a solid Cedar top and rosewood back and sides. Musikmesse 2014: Fender rolls out new acoustics

Image 4 of 4 Finally here's the F1030S in natural. Musikmesse 2014: Fender rolls out new acoustics



Musikmesse 2014: Fender has rolled out three affordable new acoustic models in Frankfurt.

The new guitars, the F1000, F1020S and F1030S, bolster Fender's popular F-Series, and all fall well within the budget acoustic range. Plus, they all sport solid tops and a rather natty fret inlay.

New Fender acoustic specs

F1030S

F-Series

Natural

Solid cedar top, rosewood back and sides

€427.21

F1020S

F-Series

Black

Solid cedar top, rosewood back and sides

€332.01

F1000