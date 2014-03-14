More

Musikmesse 2014: Fender rolls out new acoustics

Three new models land in Frankfurt

Fender has added a trio of new models to the F-Series.

Here's the F1000...

The F1020S has a solid Cedar top and rosewood back and sides.

Finally here's the F1030S in natural.

Musikmesse 2014: Fender has rolled out three affordable new acoustic models in Frankfurt.

The new guitars, the F1000, F1020S and F1030S, bolster Fender's popular F-Series, and all fall well within the budget acoustic range. Plus, they all sport solid tops and a rather natty fret inlay.

For more information visit the official Fender website.

New Fender acoustic specs

F1030S

  • F-Series
  • Natural
  • Solid cedar top, rosewood back and sides
  • €427.21

F1020S

  • F-Series
  • Black
  • Solid cedar top, rosewood back and sides
  • €332.01

F1000

  • F-Series
  • Natural
  • Spruce top, mahogany back and sides
  • €236.81