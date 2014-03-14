Musikmesse 2014: Fender rolls out new acoustics

Image 1 of 4
Musikmesse 2014: Fender has rolled out three affordable new acoustic models in Frankfurt.
The new guitars, the F1000, F1020S and F1030S, bolster Fender's popular F-Series, and all fall well within the budget acoustic range. Plus, they all sport solid tops and a rather natty fret inlay.
New Fender acoustic specs
F1030S
- F-Series
- Natural
- Solid cedar top, rosewood back and sides
- €427.21
F1020S
- F-Series
- Black
- Solid cedar top, rosewood back and sides
- €332.01
F1000
- F-Series
- Natural
- Spruce top, mahogany back and sides
- €236.81