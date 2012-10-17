Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic
Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic
Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic
Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic
Fender has once again teamed up with Rancid founder Tim Armstrong to produce a signature acoustic, the Tim Armstrong Deluxe.
Alongside a solid mahogany top and Fishman Neo-D soundhole pickup, the Deluxe features a number of Armstrong-inspired design flourishes including a pink jack and leather “Let´s Go” strap designed by the man himself.
For more information, visit the official Fender website.
Fender press release
FENDER RELEASES TIM ARMSTRONG DELUXE ACOUSTIC GUITAR; model inspired by Armstrong´s original ‘70s Fender acoustic.
Fender proudly announces the release of the Tim Armstrong Deluxe guitar, a six-string acoustic model designed in conjunction with Rancid founder Tim Armstrong.
Available in both right-handed and left-handed models, the Tim Armstrong Deluxe features a solid mahogany top, bone nut and saddle, dot fingerboard inlays and Fishman® Neo-D soundhole pickup with end pink jack (just like Armstrong´s modded guitar).
The guitar isn´t the only thing designed by Armstrong - the accessories have his personal touch as well. Wield your Tim Armstrong Deluxe with an embossed leather “Let´s Go” strap, and store it in a deluxe textured vinyl-covered case when you´re done.