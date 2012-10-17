Image 1 of 4 The Tim Armstrong Deluxe is available for left and right handed players. Hooray! Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic

Image 2 of 4 That's a mighty fine truss rod cover... Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic

Image 3 of 4 Here's the lefty version Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic

Image 4 of 4 And here's the right, in all its mahogany glory Fender releases Tim Armstrong signature acoustic



Fender has once again teamed up with Rancid founder Tim Armstrong to produce a signature acoustic, the Tim Armstrong Deluxe.

Alongside a solid mahogany top and Fishman Neo-D soundhole pickup, the Deluxe features a number of Armstrong-inspired design flourishes including a pink jack and leather “Let´s Go” strap designed by the man himself.

