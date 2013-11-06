Fender launches Avril Lavigne signature acoustic

Fender has released a second Avril Lavigne signature guitar in the form of the Avril Lavigne Newporter.

The black acoustic features a Telecaster headstock, skull and crossbones inlay, laminated mahogany top and Fishman preamp.

Fender Acoustics is pleased to release the Avril Lavigne Newporter guitar.

Fender´s Avril Lavigne Newporter acoustic is based on her signature Squier® Telecaster® guitar, with all the distinctive punk-pop charm you´d expect from the top-selling Canadian songstress. It´s a concert-size beauty with all black finish, binding and tuners, and featuring a specially designed "star" rosette, 12th-fret skull and crossbones inlay and Lavigne´s signature on the Telecaster headstock.

Other features include an all-laminate mahogany top, back and sides with quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing; black-bound mahogany neck with “C”-shaped profile and 19-fret rosewood fingerboard, Fender “Viking”-style rosewood bridge with white pins; three-ply black pickguard; and Fishman® preamp system with built-in tuner.