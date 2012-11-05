Fender introduces mahogany CD-60

Image 1 of 2 Here's the new mahogany CD-60... Fender introduces all-mahogany CD-60

Image 2 of 2 And here's the cutaway electro CD-60CE Fender introduces all-mahogany CD-60



Fender has bolstered its acoustic range with the introduction of the all mahogany CD-60 and CD-60CE.

The affordable CD-60 and its electro-acoustic brother the CD-60CE will be available for $299.99 and $429.99 respectively (that's approximately £190 and £269).

Fender press release

Some of Fender's best-selling acoustic models are now available with the sweet mellow tone of an all-mahogany body.

Previously available only with a spruce top, the new Fender CD-60 acoustic guitar boasts an all-mahogany body with rosewood fingerboard, new black pickguard, mother-of-pearl acrylic rosette design, new compensated bridge design, white bridge pins with black dots, and smaller (3mm) dot fingerboard inlays.

Other features include scalloped X bracing, black body binding, 20-fret fingerboard, dual-action truss rod, die-cast tuners, and a hard-shell case (in North America only).

For players seeking to plug in, the CD-60CE model features the same appointments as the CD-60, and offers the additional convenience of a cutaway and Fishman® Isys III electronics.