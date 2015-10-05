In this essential guide to British guitar making, Acoustic magazine discusses the importance of custom guitar building and profiles the 25 most influential guitar makers from the United Kingdom, including: Patrick James Eggle, George Lowden, Stefan Sobell, Andy Mason, Nick Benjamin, Roger Bucknall, Alister Atkin and others.

This is a one-stop-shop for guitar aficionados interested in commissioning a custom acoustic guitar, makers looking to learn from the best in the business, and everyone else who loves the wonderful world of exquisite luthiery. Accompanying the interviews with the UK's greatest luthiers will be images from inside their workshops, letting us in on the secrets to making some of the most revered guitars.

As well as interviews with the guitar makers who have shaped the industry, Newton Faulkner tells us why keeping the custom build scene alive is so important, and we tell you everything you need to know about body shapes, wood choices, and strings. Acoustic magazine presents: The Book of British Guitar Making is a must for lovers of quality instruments and for those who aspire to own custom built guitars.

Acoustic magazine presents: The Book of British Guitar Making will have a RRP of £7.99 and will be available in print and digital formats.

