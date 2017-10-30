Acorn Amplifiers grows Gainesville guitar amp series

Atlanta-based amp co Acorn Amplifiers has expanded its Gainesville line of guitar amps, adding onboard spring reverb and the option of 30, 50, or 100-watt power amps.

Promising a responsive, harmonic-laden tone, the Gainesville 50 aims to be a transparent pedal platform, aided by a new Headroom switch - a three-position rotary that cleans up maximum gain with no reduction in wattage.

The Gainsville Reverb 1x12 combo, meanwhile, delivers a footswitchable onboard spring reverb.

The Gainesville head ($1,900) Gainesville 50 head ($2,000) and Gainesville Reverb 1x12 combo ($2,500) are available now from Acorn Amps.

Gainsville features