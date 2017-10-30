Acorn Amplifiers grows Gainesville guitar amp series

Atlanta-based amp co Acorn Amplifiers has expanded its Gainesville line of guitar amps, adding onboard spring reverb and the option of 30, 50, or 100-watt power amps.
Promising a responsive, harmonic-laden tone, the Gainesville 50 aims to be a transparent pedal platform, aided by a new Headroom switch - a three-position rotary that cleans up maximum gain with no reduction in wattage.
The Gainsville Reverb 1x12 combo, meanwhile, delivers a footswitchable onboard spring reverb.
The Gainesville head ($1,900) Gainesville 50 head ($2,000) and Gainesville Reverb 1x12 combo ($2,500) are available now from Acorn Amps.
Gainsville features
- Handmade circuit using only premium audio-grade components for immediate finger-to-string response and transparent tube chime
- Available as a 30 watt model or 50 watt model out of a pair of EL34 vacuum tubes as well as a 100 watt model out of a matched quad of EL34s
- “Headroom” switch on the Gainesville 50 and Gainesville 100 - offering cleaner tones at louder volumes
- Onboard spring reverb on the Gainesville Reverb - switchable on/off with included footswitch
- “Every Setting Works” tone controls - responsive and mutually interactive Treble, Mid, and Bass controls with post-phase inverter Master Volume
- Classy, elegant, and simple aesthetics whether in a 3/4’’ void-less birch enclosure with tolex, or a natural wood finish box handmade from selected hardwoods sourced in Atlanta, GA