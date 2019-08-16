Abigail Zachko's band This Was Planned* have released their debut album, Sunshine Lullaby

Fresh on from revealing our 2019 Young Guitarist of the Year finalists , it gives us great pleasure to announce that New Jersey's Abigail Zachko - one of the competition's 2018 alumni - and her band This Was Planned* have released their debut album, Sunshine Lullaby.

The full-length follows hot on the heels of excellent lead single, Seafoam, released earlier this year. That single hinted at a complex and colourful math rock that has won comparisons to the likes of Chon and Fall Of Troy and we're pleased to say that Sunshine Lullaby, offers a similar blend of technicality, dynamism and lilting melodic interplay.

The three-piece group hail from New Jersey and New York, and is completed by Joey Caride on bass and Mike Caminiti on drums. A vocalist and guitarist, Abigail won a place in last year's Young Guitarist of the Year final, then aged just 14.

You can get hold of the debut from This Was Planned* on Spotify and BandCamp and then we recommend you check out Abigail's performance in the Young Guitarist of the Year 2018 final.

