Aaron Spears releases the Aaron Spears Drum Notation Book

Aaron Spears has released the Aaron Spears Drum notation Book: a collection of six detailed transcriptions for some of his most-watched performances.
As well as transcriptions of Aaron's playing, the book, produced in collaboration with 180drums.com's Tim Buell, includes a notation legend and stickings for the complex grooves and fills.
Aaron Spears Drum Notation Book is available now, here, as a PDF download, or as a bonus package including drums-only audio files played at full and half speed.
Full Transcriptions:
Portal from the Vic Firth “Fortress Sessions” (12-page transcription)
2011 Guitar Center Solo Performance (15-page transcription)
Kick, Snare Hat on a Busy Street Performance (3-page transcription)
Metronome Practice from the Shenzhen Festival 2015 (12-page transcription)
Switch from Sonor release video performance (8-page transcription)
Zildjian LIVE! 2019 from the Zildjian Live 2019 live concert event (10-page transcription)