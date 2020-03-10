Aaron Spears releases the Aaron Spears Drum Notation Book

More

The book contains six full transcriptions of classic Spears performances

Aaron Spears has released the Aaron Spears Drum notation Book: a collection of six detailed transcriptions for some of his most-watched performances.

As well as transcriptions of Aaron's playing, the book, produced in collaboration with 180drums.com's Tim Buell, includes a notation legend and stickings for the complex grooves and fills.

Aaron Spears Drum Notation Book is available now, here, as a PDF download, or as a bonus package including drums-only audio files played at full and half speed.

Full Transcriptions:

Portal from the Vic Firth “Fortress Sessions” (12-page transcription)

2011 Guitar Center Solo Performance (15-page transcription)

Kick, Snare Hat on a Busy Street Performance (3-page transcription)

Metronome Practice from the Shenzhen Festival 2015 (12-page transcription)

Switch from Sonor release video performance (8-page transcription)

Zildjian LIVE! 2019 from the Zildjian Live 2019 live concert event (10-page transcription)