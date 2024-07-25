A Place To Bury Strangers release vinyl album with packaging that you can build a synthesizer with

NYC noise-rockers A Place To Bury Strangers have announced the release of a new album that takes the band's synth-heavy new musical direction more literally than you might expect.

The vinyl version of APTBS's seventh album, Synthesizer, arrives in a unique cover that can be assembled into a DIY synthesizer. The album's cover doubles as a circuit board to which you can affix a set of included components, building your own version of the synth heard on every track of the album itself.

The synth is no gimmick, either, offering three oscillators alongside a noise generator, filter, LFO and delay module, all triggered by a capacitive touch sensor. In order to build the instrument, you'll need some circuit assembly skills and some basic tools.

Credits for this genius idea go to frontman Oliver Ackermann, who also heads up guitar pedal company Death By Audio, maker of the Disturbance and Germanium Filter pedals, among others.

The vinyl edition of Synthesizer, along with the synth kit, will set you back $159.99; you can buy the kit separately for $120, if you so wish.

Synthesizer is due for release October 4. Find out more on Death By Audio's website.

(Image credit: A Place To Bury Strangers)