A Klon Centaur pedal will cost you $7,500 but get the Wampler Tumnus that is so good it fooled Andertons for just $127 / £118 before they go back up in price after Cyber Monday

I'll be honest straight off the bat here; I'm biased and I'm happy to be. I own a Wampler Tumnus and it's the best investment I ever made for my pedalboard. Clearly I'm not alone – it's the same overdrive pedal that won an Andertons 2021 blind test and fooled Danish Pete into thinking it was the real thing over an actual Klon Centaur (and eight other rival pedals). Even Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett recently told me he'd added one to his live 'board.

Gold Klons are going up for $7,500 right now on Reverb but who cares? You can get the mini and expanded Deluxe Tumnus overdrive pedals right now in the Cyber Monday guitar deals from just $127.47 at Guitar Center and from £118 at Thomann.

The Tumnus packs huge value into its small size (Image credit: Future)

I genuinely believe Brian Wampler could charge double for these US-made pedals and they would still be great value

I genuinely believe Brian Wampler could charge double for these US-made pedals and they would still be great value. Great for stacking, great for a clean boost and just right for overdrive. But there's another reason I love the Tumnus…

Unlike a lot of the top-tier klones out there that I've tried, both the Wampler models aren't sized like the Centaur, so they don't take up the valuable space of up to three pedals on your 'board. That's why my Tumnus will leave leave mine.

Wampler Tumnus overdrive: $149.97 $127.47 The mightiest mini pedal of all time? Yes! Nothing can rival the original Tumnus for versatility as an always-on, lead drive / boost and gain stacker with your other pedals. It's not just cheaper than over $6,500 cheaper than a gold Klon Cenatur, but a lot smaller too. Now the price has shrunk down at Guitar Center as well!

Wampler Tumnus Deluxe overdrive: $199.97 $169.97 The best klone around with even more options and $30 off at Guitar Center. This is a very easy deal to recommend! Brian Wampler's latest take on his winning overdrive pedal formula now has a three-band EQ for enhanced shaping, Hot and Normal modes to choose between original Tumnus and a higher gain and the choice of buffered and true bypass. A great pedal at an even better price for Cyber Monday.

Wampler Tumnus Deluxe overdrive: $199.97 $169.97 The best klone around with even more options and $30 off at Guitar Center. This is a very easy deal to recommend! Brian Wampler's latest take on his winning overdrive pedal formula now has a three-band EQ for enhanced shaping, Hot and Normal modes to choose between original Tumnus and a higher gain and the choice of buffered and true bypass. A great pedal at an even better price for Cyber Monday.

Wampler Tumnus V2 overdrive pedal: £166 £118/€134 No other retailer can get close to Thomann's price on this in Europe right now. The V2 has a new case design, but it's the same great Tumnus and the best quality/value take on the Klon Centaur out there that we've tried. Use the Tumnus to enhance your clean tone, boost or higher gain crunch – it's an incredibly versatile overdrive that packs huge value into its mini pedal dimensions.