ThorpyFX unveils the Pulse Doppler – an analogue phaser with tremolo, vibrato and wet/dry outputs for stereo rigs

Dan Coggins joining Adrian Thorpe full-time at ThorpyFX was always going to produce something exciting for our pedalboards. The only question was what they might come up with first?

Well, we now have the answer and it is pretty special. The Pulse Doppler is an all-analogue phaser with vibrato and tremolo that wholly reimagines the Lovetone Doppelganger and presents it in a more compact, laser-etched anodised aluminium enclosure a la the ThorpyFX house style. And it has heaps of features.

The Pulse Doppler is more than just an analogue phaser with a few bells, the odd whistle; it is designed for all kinds of musical applications, capable of taking you from subtle, aerated guitar swirl and right on through the squishy wormhole for some mind-bending modulated tones

The setup is gratifyingly simple yet comprehensive. There are knobs for Depth, Rate, Blend, Enhance, and Manual, plus a pair of toggle switches and a pair of footswitches. Wet and dry outputs allow you to integrate it within a full stereo rig.

Handmade in the UK, the Pulse Doppler is available now, priced £264.99. See ThorpyFX for more details.