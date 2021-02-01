76% of UK musicians will stop performing in Europe post-Brexit, survey suggests

A new survey suggests the majority of UK musicians will not now tour in mainland Europe as a result of Brexit. Online artist booking platform Encore Musicians found in a recent survey that 76% musicians said it was likely Brexit travel restrictions will stop them performing in Europe.

The findings follow reports that the UK government may have declined a VISA waiver from the EU for touring musicians, with artists now facing a mountain of paperwork to play across the Channel.

Encore's survey also highlights further alarming changes for the UK's professional performers that will directly impact their income. Of those asked, 40% musicians have already cancelled gigs specifically because of Brexit and 91% said Brexit will have a negative impact on their livelihood as a musician.

On the results, Encore CEO James McAulay says: “Musicians across the UK are already struggling to survive and adapt to the pandemic, and now the government’s handling of Brexit could deliver another blow to their earnings.

"The government’s poor record so far negotiating paper-free travel for musicians in Europe adds yet another stress to our already stretched music industry."

McAulay has already supported steps to demand action from the UK government in tackling the current EU touring situation for UK artists: "Last week I signed a letter… along with other industry leaders and high-profile artists, including Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

"Today, I’d like to reiterate the demands of that letter: the government must now negotiate paper-work free travel in Europe for British artists – or risk permanent damage to our cultural sector.”

Encore Musicians surveyed 452 musicians.