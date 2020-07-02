5 reasons why the government needs to listen to the #letthemusicplay campaign and save UK live music

The #Letthemusicplay campaign launched today is an urgent effort to get the UK government to save the music industry's live sector from collapse as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

It follows a heroic effort by the The Music Venue Trust's #saveourvenues campaign in April and now has the backing of over 1,500 musicians have signed an open letter to the government demanding action including Paul McCartney, Radiohead, The Cure, Dizzee Rascal, Dua Lipa, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Johnny Marr, Liam Gallagher, Rita Ora, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Primal Scream, The Rolling Stones and Coldplay.

In an effort to spell out just how vital the live music sector is the UK economy, #Letthemusicplay is urging music fans to share 5 facts on social media to spread the word.

To download the facts and banners in bespoke Twitter, Instagram and Facebook-friendly versions to share head here.