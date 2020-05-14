5 new affordable Fender Player Series guitars and bass models released

Mustang or Duo-Sonic fan? Do we have good news for you!

The Fender Player Series Lead models were getting a lot of attention back at Winter NAMM in January but the return of the company's relatively obscure model wasn't the only Player fare on offer – there's five new models now hitting the market.

Including a Mustang bass. Let's take a look…

Fender Player Series Duo-Sonic (£549 / $599.99)

(Image credit: Fender)

Once known as a 'student' model upon its release way back in 1956, the popularity of the short-scale Duo-Sonic has endured and it now sees two models joining the Player Series. And both are very tempting.

Features:

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• Two Player Series Duo-Sonic single-coil pickups

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

(Image credit: Fender)

• Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Original Duo-Sonic body spec

• Finish options: Seafoam Green (with pau ferro fretboard), Tidepool, Desert Sand (both with maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Player Duo-Sonic HS (£549 / $599.99)

(Image credit: Fender)

We're suckers for this kind of pickup combination - the best of both worlds? Even more so as the humbucker in the bridge here has a coil-split.

Features:

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• One Player Series Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup; one Player Series Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup with coil-split capability

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finish options: Iced Blue Metallic (with pau ferro fretboard), Crimson Red Transparent, Sienna Sunburst (both with maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Fender Player Series Mustang (£549 / $599.99)

(Image credit: Fender)

Originally launched in 1964, the Mustang found fans in the alt rock generation and beyond. Now it joins the Player Series stable in two different options.

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• Two Player Series Mustang single-coil pickups

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

(Image credit: Fender)

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master volume and tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finish options: Sonic Blue, Sienna Sunburst and Firemist Gold (the latter finish has a pau ferro fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Fender Player Series Mustang 90 ($599.99)

(Image credit: Fender)

For some players, it has to be P-90s all the way. And we can't blame them. Fender's slant here are called the MP-90 and unlike the other guitar additions, there's two pau ferro model options here.

Features:

• 24” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• Two Mustang MP-90 pickups

• 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

• Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles

• Master volume and tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finis options: Aged Natural, Burgundy Mist Metallic (both with pau ferro fretboard), Seafoam Green (with maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com

Fender Player Series Mustang Bass PJ (£599 / $649.99)

(Image credit: Fender)

There's been a marked increase in demand for short-scale basses lately and this fits the bill in style; Mustang body with Precision and Jazz pickups? Sign us up!

Features:

• 30” scale length; C-shaped maple neck

• One P Bass split single-coil middle pickup, one J Bass® single-coil bridge pickup

• 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 19 medium jumbo frets

• Four-saddle bridge; four-bolt neck plate; vintage-style tuning machines

• Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

• Finish options: Firemist Gold, Ahed Natura (both with pau ferro fretboard), Sienna Sunburst (maple fretboard)

More info at Fender.com