21 pro guitarists reveal what they hate about playing guitar

“There’s a bunch of things that annoy me about playing guitar! First of all, I’m way too lazy and probably not talented enough to be a shredder like Malmsteen, Petrucci or Vai.

“Those guys spent a lot of time practising and they also have the talent for it. I’m not that kinda guy! I always need to play for a couple of hours before I hit the stage to get up to speed and warm up or look over anything I missed the night before…

“Then finding out I had a nickel allergy really sucked, being a guitar player that uses nickel-wound strings. My fingertips would pop - it wasn’t so much the pain, but more the blood getting sticky that would put me off and make it hard to play. So that was very annoying, but now Dunlop have created these coated strings for me, which I’m super-grateful for…

“And finally there’s all the damages. One time we were playing in Europe somewhere and our lighting guy brought the lights down right where my guitar rack was sitting. The rig cracked the neck of one guitar, then dented two others. That’s three Gibson Les Paul Customs!

“The one that broke was this beautiful white one, which I’d only use for a couple of songs, and my number one was dented. The tour manager at the time actually told everyone not to mention it to me and they’d try to exchange it so I wouldn’t notice. Err, yeah, as if I wouldn’t notice… the dumb shit. Of course I noticed. That almost annoyed me more than the guitars getting damaged! I wasn’t pissed, but more sad.”