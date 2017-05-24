10 questions for Tricot's Motoko 'Motifour' Kida

Now three albums in, Kyoto three-piece Tricot are one of math-rock's fastest-rising names, fusing the spasmodic riff approach of Battles and The Fall Of Troy with a jazz and J-pop vocal twist.

New full-length, 3, is a sterling refinement of the band's inimitable style, led by Motoko 'Motifour' Kida and Ikumi 'Ikkyu' Nakajima's twin-headed guitar assault.

Ahead of the band's UK tour this summer, we had a quick-fire chat with Motifour, who let us in on the key gear in her rig, lessons learned and why she wouldn't be too worried about getting stranded on a desert island…

1. What was your first guitar and when did you get it?

“I played my father's acoustic guitar (maybe a Yamaha, I think), which was at home around the age of 14.”

2. The building’s burning down – what one guitar do you save?

“My main guitar that’s in use at the moment, a custom-made Altero Astra KID-A Stratocaster-style model [notable for its lack of a bridge pickup - ed].”

3. What's the one effects pedal you couldn't do without?

“My Vemuram Galea Overdrive pedal.”

4. Is there a guitar, or piece of gear, that you regret letting go?

“I used the black Stratocaster my father had at the beginning when I started the band, but I’m sorry to say that the damage it sustained from live shows and touring was so bad that I could no longer use it.”

5. When did you last practise and what did you play?

“I played Tricot songs at home about 2 days ago.”

6. Is there an aspect of guitar playing that you'd like to be better at?

“I would like to be able to pick more accurately.”

7. If you could have a guitar lesson from one guitarist, dead or alive, who would it be?

“Eric Clapton.”

8. What item of gear would you take with you to a desert island?

“As long as I have at least one guitar of any kind, it’ll all be okay.”

9. What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you onstage?

“Performing too intensely and I really hurt my neck.”

10. What advice would you give your younger self about playing the guitar?

“Don’t rush things. You do not have to try to force it quickly. It will come.”

3 is out now. Tricot tour the UK in August:

18.08.17 Dublin, Ireland - Whelans

19.08.17 Bristol, UK - ArcTangent Festival

21.08.17 Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

22.08.17 Leicester, UK - Firebug

25.08.17 London, UK - Bush Hall

27.08.17 Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

29.08.17 Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

30.08.17 Leeds, UK - Headrow House

01.09.17 Southampton, UK - Joiners