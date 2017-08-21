10 of the best budget bass guitars at £750/$900 or less

BASS WEEK: Stagg is one of a number of manufacturers that caters for new bassists who don’t want to splurge hundreds of pounds on a potential hobby - so what can we expect for our money?

Well, the neck is surprisingly pleasing, with a stocky but inviting profile that makes the player want to get stuck in. The hardware naturally shows where corners have been most cut; the chrome machine heads, for example, are simply adequate. How does it actually sound?

Frankly we’re shocked... by how good it sounds! Plugging in, the quality of the pickup becomes apparent from the start, exhibiting impressive sustain, a lively and throaty tonal character and a particularly pleasing slap tone.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"Familiar looks with a surprisingly punchy pickup."

3.5 out of 5