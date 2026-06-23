"There’s all this discourse online about how everything is out of tune on that track, but we need imperfection!": Oscar Scheller on his chart-smashing, Zara Larsson-featuring remix of PinkPantheress' Stateside

Oscar Scheller isn't a name that'll be familiar to most of our readers, but this London-born producer and songwriter is one of pop music's fastest-rising behind-the-scenes talents – and the man responsible for producing one of 2026's biggest global hits.

That song is a remix of PinkPantheress' Stateside featuring Zara Larsson, a rework of a track from PinkPantheress' 2025 project Fancy That that featured on remix album Fancy Some More?, released in October of the same year.

Going viral in early 2026, the Scheller-produced Stateside remix became PinkPantheress' most successful song to date, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Spotify's global chart simultaneously while reaching Top 10 in the US and generating close 50m weekly streams at the peak of its popularity.

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But, according to its producer, the track's skyrocketing success came as something of a surprise. "It's a pretty oddball song to be a hit," Scheller told MusicRadar in a recent interview. "But it feels good. It’s the moment that all producers wait for, but I’m just really happy it happened with her, on music that I’m proud of too."

(Image credit: Press/Oscar Scheller)

Now based in Los Angeles, Scheller has forged a longstanding creative relationship with PinkPantheress that began in 2021, and has since led to collaborations across multiple projects. “I knew as soon as I heard PinkPantheress that we had similar musical DNA from the samples and interpolation, that we had a similar way of thinking,” he says.

“She’s insanely melodic, I reached out and we had a session just before I moved to the US. She seemed really shy but was quietly confident, and we hit it off straight away.”

Not only working on the Stateside remix, Scheller was invited to collaborate on numerous remixes on Fancy Some More?, including Girl Like Me (with Oklou) and Tonight (with Jade). However, it was his take on Stateside that was eventually picked up for release, along with a contribution to the Sugababes-featuring rework of Nice to Know You.

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“I did Stateside, Girl Like Me and Tonight and was praying for the first one to come out. She wouldn’t tell me who the feature was, then she sent the version back with Zara - it was crazy,” Scheller says.

Despite the astronomical popularity of Stateside's alternate version, Scheller told us that a handful of fans have questioned the song's production, picking up on slight variations in tuning between the elements that make up the track. “There’s all this discourse online about how everything is out of tune on Stateside,” he says.

“But I’ve been pleased with that – we need imperfection," Scheller continues. "It’s like a retaliation to AI and this weird humanless vacuum of sound that people keep pushing down our throats. We need the human touch!”

Read the full MusicRadar interview with Oscar Scheller, where he digs into his musical background, his studio set-up and his recent work with Lily Allen and Kelela.