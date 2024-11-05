Dreadbox unveils Artemis, a 6-voice analogue poly inspired by the Typhon monosynth

All the way back in 2020, Dreadbox teamed up with plugin developer Sinevibes to create Typhon, a compact and affordable analogue monosynth that featured an array of Sinevibes' digital effects.

This month, Dreadbox celebrates its 10th anniversary, and in recognition of the milestone has announced the release of a new synthesizer that takes influence from Typhon's user interface, while bringing five extra voices to the table, along with a variety of additional features and functionality.

Artemis is a 6-voice desktop polysynth equipped with two of Dreadbox's analogue VCOs. Capable of waveshaping, FM, PWM and voice spreading, and joined by a sub oscillator and noise generator, the synth's oscillators run through dual resonant filters with key-tracking and filter FM - we've got a low-pass filter here with 12dB/oct and 24dB/oct modes alongside a dedicated high-pass filter.

Modulation is provided by two multimode LFOs capable of cross-mod, while two ADSR envelope generators, accessible through four dedicated sliders, shape the output of the VCA and the filter. Artemis' effects section is equipped with a collection of digital stereo effects from Sinevibes, including a reverb, delay, chorus and distortion. An MPE-compatible synth, Artemis supports polyphonic aftertouch.

Presets can be stored and recalled via the display in the corner of the interface, and you can sequence Artemis using its onboard polyphonic step sequencer and arpeggiator, or hook up external sequencers and controllers via MIDI in/out. Connectivity-wise, you'll also find a USB connection, along with a headphone output and stereo line out.

Dreadbox Artemis is priced at $1399 and can be pre-ordered now.

Find out more on Dreadbox's website.