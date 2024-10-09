Is mixing and mastering a dying art? Research shows that 8 in 10 tracks from DIY musicians exceed Spotify’s recommended loudness levels - and clipping was found in more than half

A new study from AI mixing and mastering platform RoEx has highlighted widespread issues in the quality of mixed and mastered tracks from independent musicians.

The research, which is based on an analysis of 200,000 songs submitted to RoEx’s Mix Check Studio , shows that an astonishing eight in ten mastered tracks exceeded Spotify’s recommended loudness levels, while clipping - a signal overload that causes distortion - was identified in 57% of tracks, most commonly in electronic genres like drum 'n bass and house music.

Co-authored with Queen Mary University and presented by RoEx CEO David Ronan at the Audio Engineering Society Show this week, the study highlights the challenges amateur musicians and producers face in the final stages of polishing up their tracks for release.

Excessive loudness levels and clipping topped the list of common problems, showing that many songs will likely be automatically adjusted by streaming platforms’ loudness normalization before being released, potentially losing their intended sonic impact when played on platforms like Spotify or Apple Music.

The study also showed that issues with compression were widespread: 33% of mastered tracks suffered from an apparent lack of compression, and 15% were deemed to be overcompressed, both of which will impact a track’s overall dynamic range. What’s more, stereo field issues were the second most common issue at the mixing stage, with 39% of mastered tracks demonstrating an excessively wide stereo field, which can lead to a track sounding thin or unfocused.

RoEx’s research raises an important question: in the era of bedroom production, is the art of mixing and mastering in danger of being lost? As increasing numbers of musicians choose to finalize their own tracks for release – without training or assistance from professional engineers – it’s tempting to identify a trend towards poorly mixed and mastered music that suffers from technical shortcomings.

However, it’s important to remember that what sounds “right” is a subjective judgement: some artists might utilize heavy compression or even clipping to create a deliberately raw aesthetic, and many will opt to use unconventional techniques in the mixing stage to give their tracks a unique character. There are no universal standards that must be adhered to in music production, and many hugely successful artists have deliberately violated convention to great effect: just look at Burial and Jai Paul, for example.

“The music production process for DIY artists can be overwhelming. Our aim is to demystify mixing and mastering and provide tools that make professional-grade sound more accessible,” said RoEx CEO David Ronan. RoEx has made a free guide, Elevate Your Production, available to DIY musicians navigating these challenges and fine-tuning their own tracks for release.