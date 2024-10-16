Coming soon: MusicRadar's Recording Week 2024

Back in simpler times, the only way to get people to enjoy your music was to get out there and persuade people to stand in front of you while you played it. Mercifully, thanks to the miracle of modern recording, it became possible to capture that moment instead, save it for perfect playback later, or even broadcast it to unseen fans all around the globe… The rest is history.

Now, with music pouring out of every device and media outlet, it's no longer enough to hit record and hope for the best. The process of perfecting your recordings to achieve the stand-out status that your music deserves is now more important than ever.

And yet the dark art of recording - both in classic analogue and increasingly digital forms - only ever grows more complex, with more options for achieving 'the perfect sound' arriving every day.

What to do? What to buy? What techniques to try? And – hey – what does that button do anyway?…

We're here to help.

Recording Week 2024 is the return of our annual online event aimed at bringing you all the info and enlightenment you need make your best recordings ever.

From expert tutorials, new gear profiles, 'best of' gear round-ups, and behind-the-scenes techniques and tips from the stars, we've got everything you need in one place, across one week of exclusive new content.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether you want to capture perfect vocals, blistering guitar, punchy drums or any combo you care about, our guides to making the best of the gear you already own (and our pick of the best new kit that you don't) will set you on course for greatness.

From plugging for the first time, making your instruments and computer sing in perfect harmony, through to mixing, monitoring and mastering with ease and accuracy, we've got you covered.

We'll be hitting the big red record button here on MusicRadar starting on 28 October, running through to 1 November 2024.

Clear the decks and make it a date.