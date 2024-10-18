Bruno Mars jumps on the drums for APT, his new single with Blackpink’s Rosé that’s served with a pinch of Toni Basil
The composers of Basil's 1981 hit Mickey have been given writing credits
Bruno Mars is fast becoming the king of the collabs. It’s been almost eight years since the release of 24K Magic, his most recent solo album, but since then he’s dished up An Evening with Silk Sonic, alongside Anderson .Paak, and - more recently - the single Die With A Smile, in league with Lady Gaga.
Now we have another duet, APT, which Mars has recorded with K-pop star and Blackpink member, Rosé. Named after a Korean drinking game, it’s a chugging three-minute pop-punk groove that has Mars (in the video, at least) playing the drums and guitar; Rosé also takes a turn on the kit, and is spotted playing bass, too.
Our first thought on hearing APT was that it sounds an awful lot like Toni Basil’s Mickey. And, sure enough, the writers of that song - Mike Chapman and Nikki Chinn - are given credits here. There are also echoes of the first album by British band the Ting Tings, another singer-drummer duo.
Mars is credited as a songwriter on APT, too, as are Rosé and tunesmith of the moment Amy Allen, who ruled the summer with Sabrina Carpenter on Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste.
