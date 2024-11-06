"Make composing, producing and mixing more inspirational than ever": Steinberg launches Cubase 14 with new pattern editor, drum machine, effects, modulators and more

What is New in Cubase 14 | Promo Video - YouTube Watch On

Steinberg has announced the release of Cubase 14, bringing new instruments, effects and modulators to the next version of its flagship DAW, along with a host of workflow tweaks and enhancements.

Cubase's latest version finds Steinberg catching up with Bitwig and Ableton by introducing a set of six Modulators that can be used to modulate parameters across plugins, virtual instruments and the DAW itself. Along with a conventional LFO, you've got an Envelope Follower, Shaper, Macro Knob, ModScripter and Step Modulator.

Cubase 14 also sees the introduction of an entirely new track type: the Drum Track. Here you'll find a new Drum Machine, a hybrid of drum sampler and percussion synth that enables you to design custom drum kits, and a new Pattern Editor, a versatile step sequencer that can be used to sequence not only drum patterns, but all of Cubase's track types.

READ MORE (Image credit: Future) Best DAWs 2024: The best digital audio workstations for PC and Mac

Elsewhere, you'll find several new audio effects: Shimmer is a reverb capable of conjuring "ethereal ambiences and dreamlike, reverberant spaces", and StudioDelay is a full-featured delay equipped with a variety of other effects that includes modulation, distortion, reverb and pitch-shifting, along with vintage-inspired saturation. Cubase 14 also features a new filter, AutoFilter, designed specifically for rhythmic side-chained filtering.

Steinberg has revamped Cubase's Score Editor, bringing in a version of the editor from its music notation software Dorico, and introduced enhanced volume curve editing, allowing gain adjustment to be applied directly to events on the timeline via the same tools used for automation editing.

Cubase 14 is available in three tiers, each of which offers a different selection of features: Cubase Pro is priced at $579.99, while Artist and Elements editions are priced at $329.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Find out more on Steinberg's website.