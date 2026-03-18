“Push the reset button on the debate on AI and copyright”: The music industry breathes a sigh of relief as plans to let AI firms pilfer copyrighted material are dropped

Elton John and Dua Lipa were prominent campaigners against plans to allow AI firms to use copyrighted works without permission

Some good news regarding AI in music. The government has announced that it is dropping plans to let tech firms train their AI models on copyrighted works without artists’ permission.

You may recall that at the end of 2024, the then-new Labour government opened a consultation on copyright and AI. It presented three options, one of which was the government’s preferred outcome of allowing tech firms free rein to train AI copyrighted works, but to only allow artists and musicians an opt-out. When the outcome of the consultation was published last year, an overwhelming majority (88%) backed tighter copyright laws, with a minuscule 3% preferring the opt-in approach.

Anyway, the government appeared to have performed a U-turn on this (as they have on many other issues). In a statement, Technology Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed the decision, saying: “We have listened. We have engaged extensively with creatives, AI firms, industry bodies, unions, academics and AI adopters, and that engagement has shaped our approach. This is why we can confirm today that the Government no longer has a preferred option.”

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This will come as some relief to most artists within the music industry.

In a statement, UK Music Chief Executive Tom Kiehl said: “We’re delighted the Government has scrapped what would have been a deeply damaging change to the use of copyrighted works. We urge them to go further and rule out resurrecting this plan throughout their period in office."

“It remains vitally important that the Government does not now consider any kind of alternative copyright exception that would negatively impact creators and rights holders in the music industry.”

Is This What We Want? The Silent Album is out now! - YouTube Watch On

He continued: “The 220,000 people in our sector which generates £8 billion for the UK economy should be entitled to work and earn a living without the constant fear that the fruits of their labour could effectively be taken by AI firms without payment or permission."

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“We support the Government’s decision to push the reset button on the debate on AI and copyright. This now gives us the opportunity to engage in a more detailed discussion with the Government about key issues such as digital replicas, transparency, labelling and independent creatives.”

The climb down represents a significant victory for the music industry. A number of high-profile artists openly criticised the proposed plans, including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn: a multi-generational show of strength. A number of these ‘contributed’ to last year’s protest album Is This What We Want?, a collection of silent tracks that drew attention to the possible outcome of unregulated AI.

For the UK government, it’s back to the drawing board. In her statement Kendall said they would indeed be looking at the labelling of AI-generated content, creator control and transparency and the issue of digital replicas among the “next stage” of their work. She said there will be another consultation on the latter this summer.