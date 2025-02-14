“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”: Universal Music cave in to Chappell Roan and launch the Music Industry Mental Health Fund

We love a story with a happy ending. It seems that after calling out the big labels for not doing enough to support upcoming artists (and being called out herself for sticking her neck so far out) one of the majors was listening to Chappell Roan’s Grammys intervention.

In a new announcement from the Universal Music Group (UMG), the label will be partnering with the Music Health Alliance to launch what they’re calling the Music Industry Mental Health Fund. The new fund will see the major and the non-profit organization – which provides access to healthcare, health insurance and mental health resources – working together via funding from UMG to provide “comprehensive, high-quality outpatient mental health resources for music industry professionals nationwide.”

The news comes (fairly) hot on the heels of Roan’s Grammy’s speech in which she suggested that the big labels weren’t doing enough to support new artists and those who had fallen on less favourable fortune. And, after being lambasted as “misguided” and “ill informed” by Jeff Rabhan , a music executive and ex-chair of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, she did indeed, “do something about it” by stumping up $25,000 of her own cash for charity Backline – an amount immediately echoed by Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Noah Kahan

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” asked Roan.

And now, as per Roan’s requests and subsequent charity contributions, it’s very much a case of UMG “putting their money where their mouth is” with the label now “building upon the four-year-old healthcare access program between UMG and MHA” by, it seems, actually giving them some money…

The new Music Industry Mental Health Fund “will provide a wide range of mental health services, such as: individualized recommendations for appropriate mental health counselors and psychiatrists based on patients’ needs; grants to help offset costs; and, if required, funding resource recommendations to ensure continuity of care through additional financial and mental health support,” according the UMG’s release.

“Clients from UMG and beyond will have access to MHA’s team of advocates and initial inquiries will receive a response within 24 hours. Services will be open to current and former music professionals.”

UMG’s Chief Impact Officer Susan Mazo said, “We have been working on ways to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding, and care planning. Growing and continuing our partnership with Tatum and the Music Health Alliance was the most natural way to ensure continuous and effective mental health support for anyone working in our industry.”

Music Health Alliance Founder/CEO Tatum Hauck Allsep said, “Music Health Alliance possesses the comprehensive resources necessary to address the full spectrum of mental health needs for music industry professionals.

"This includes financial assistance, a continuum of care for both mental and physical health, and wraparound services such as psychiatric support, facilitation of intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, and data collection.

“MHA’s holistic approach ensures a long-term commitment to the health, well-being, and sustainability of the music industry workforce.”

We’re awaiting Roan’s response. Enough? Or too little too late? But, right now, on face value at least, it looks like she can crack open a Red Wine Supernova.