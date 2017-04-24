16 quick-fire ways to come up with a hook

Why stop at one hook? Here’s a way to combine multiple ideas into one overarching theme that hits your listener from multiple angles…

Step 1: Sometimes you can combine short, rhythmic hooks and long, flowing ones to great effect. Our example piece is just drums, bass and keys at this stage.

Step 2: Now let’s hook it up with a funky, rhythmic vocoder chant, singing “Yeah, we just wanna rock with you”. The rhythm dovetails nicely with the piano part, and the vocoder is a blend of two sounds, each triggered by a version of the pad part.

Step 3: Now we add a long, flowing melody, played here by a synth, but which would ordinarily be the kind of part that would be sung by a vocalist. The long notes float over the top of the vocoder chant, ascending gradually without getting in the way of things. Double hooks!