STAR-STUDDED ALBUM TO HELP RAISE FUNDS FOR HAITI

HAITI

Helping to rebuild lives…



FEATURING WYCLEF JEAN & THE FUGEES, COLDPLAY, U2, SHAKIRA, RADIOHEAD, BOB DYLAN and more…



This is the Haiti album and it´s available to download from 5th February



Wyclef Jean & The Fugees, Coldplay, Green Day, U2, Shakira, Radiohead, Gorillaz and Bob Dylan are among the artists appearing on Rhythms Del Mundo: Haiti, released by the charity Artists Project Earth (APE).



All of the featured songs have been given a special Afro-Cubano twist by the Cuban-based band Rhythms Del Mundo and all profits will support disaster relief and recovery in their neighbouring island of Haiti.



Fans can download the album by visiting the Rhythms Del Mundo website at www.apeuk.org/haiti and can donate whatever they like - although £5-10 is suggested.



For a taster of this superb album check out www.youtube.com/watch?v=0b4AUnLVSco



Full track listing:



Bob Dylan: A Hard Rain´s A Gonna Fall

Coldplay & Lele: Clocks/Relojes

Green Day: I Fought The Law

Radiohead: High & Dry

Wyclef Jean & The Fugees: Stayin´ Alive

Gorillaz: Feel Good Inc.

U2: What´s Going On´ (Reprise)

KT Tunstall: Somebody To Love

Franz Ferdinand: The Dark Of The Matinee

Shanade: Chain Of Fools

Augusto Enriquez: Under The Boardwalk

Bebe: Smells Like Teen Spirit

Shakira & Vania: Whenever, Wherever



The entire project has been brought together in just two weeks by writer/producer Kenny Young. Having made a career out of writing some of the most famous songs ever recorded (such as Under The Boadwalk) Mr. Young has dedicated the last twenty years to supporting climate change and natural disaster relief projects by releasing charity albums from some of the biggest names in pop history, through the charity Artists Project Earth (APE), of which he is a founder.



He said: “All these great artists have given up their time to be part of an album that will raise money to help people in Haiti who are suffering the devastating effects of the earthquake. Now please do your bit to help: Buy the album!”



Artists Project Earth is already putting money into Haiti and will shortly have a team member stationed there to coordinate the charity´s efforts. It is hoped that the album will raise millions of dollars to aid the relief effort.



“APE is an established charitable organization and we exist to raise funding for natural disaster relief and climate change mitigation”, says Young. “We´ve sold over 1 million albums in the last few years so we are familiar with many of the challenges. There is much to do to help the relief and recovery programmes in Haiti - so please download this album and make a donation. Buy the Simon Cowell single too, of course, but make sure you buy this as well!”



For more details about Rhythms Del Mundo - Haiti visit www.apeuk.org/Haiti