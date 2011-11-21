Quick licks: intermediate #8
Intermediate lick one: classical counterpoint
This short classical etude will help to develop the concept of playing two independent lines at once. The trick is to play both parts in a strong enough manner that they have equal volume and importance. Follow the picking and fretting hand fingerings faithfully for the best result.
Intermediate lick two: Two-handed tapping
The tapping in this line is focused on a single string and the melodic content is reminiscent of JS Bach. All of the notes are on the fourth string except the first note of the third bar. Tap smoothly but percussively so the open string sounds as evenly as the fretted notes and crank up the metronome to 208bpm!