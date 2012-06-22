Quick licks: easy #15
Easy lick one: Albert Collins-style blues
Here's a fantastic starter lick for aspiring blues and rock players based on the C blues scale (C, Eb, F, F#, G, Bb, C). Pay attention to the vibrato and string bends and dial in some vintage valve amp crunch for the right tone if you want to sound like Albert 'The Ice Man' Collins...
Easy lick two: Thin Lizzy inspired riff
This riff in F# minor (as most great Lizzy riffs are!) has some tricky shifts between power chords and open chords. Watch the scale line during the fourth bar and use a humbucker and vintage British valve amp sound for maximum Lizzy authenticity.