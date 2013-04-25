Quick licks: advanced #19
Advanced lick one: Frank Zappa lead
An example of Zappa’s unique lead style over a typical Zappa-esque Phrygian vamp (R b2 b3 4 5 b6 b7). Play it aggressively with a loose rhythmic feel and a smooth hot overdrive for extra sustain. Keep an eye on the slides and go for feel over exact execution.
Advanced lick two: Bebop blazing
This is a series of IIm Vm arpeggios utilising consecutive/sweep picking in the style of bebop master Jimmy Raney. Watch the slurs indicated in some of the arpeggio figures and dial in a clean warm neck pickup tone and practise repeating each arpeggio figure until working towards the 150bpm tempo.