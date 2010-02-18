Every now and then GT comes across a new product that is so good, we have to tell everyone about it! This is the case with 'Guitar Practiced Perfectly', a PC software application that will have you focused at getting great results with your playing, fast! Over to its creators:



Guitar Practiced Perfectly is a new and unique concept in desktop guitar practice software. Its many features add up to a unique learning opportunity by focusing the players' time into important routines that positively encourage accelerated learning. If used in the correct way, this software will maximise your development as a player and enhance any existing tuition you are currently undertaking.



Price - £29.99, €34.99 or $52.99



For more info visit:



http://www.products.guitarpracticedperfectly.com/index.html