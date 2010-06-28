Danger Douse

Stevie Ray. Stevie Ray. Stevie Ray. Stevie Ray for breakfast. Stevie Ray for lunch. Stevie Ray for dinner. Frankly, I've had enough of all this pentatonic piffle. What the world needs is more fusion guitar. If SRV were alive today I'd knock some Superlocrian sense into him. Still, he's better than Clapton, I reckon. What's EC ever done for the world of guitar music? Other than cranking his amp up, introducing blues to the masses and influencing Hendrix, Page and Iommi, I can't think of anything at all. When I see EC, I'll give him a piece of my mind. He'd better play the Prometheus Neapolitan scale on his next album or else!

