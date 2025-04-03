"We got forced and twisted for a mainstream audience to turn the guitar down": Ronnie Wood bemoans technology’s impact on music

He claims “there’s not much new music”

Ronnie Wood in 2021
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ronnie Wood has suggested that new technology has undermined “the essence” of making music.

The 77-year-old guitarist who celebrates half a century as a Rolling Stone this year, was speaking at a launch event for Buddy Holly: Words Of Love - a new book that celebrates the life of rock n’ roll icon.

He was part of a panel discussion with Roger Daltrey and Dominic Richard Harrison aka Yungblud, discussing Holly and the changing face of rock n’ roll, when the conversation moved on to tech.

"We were throwing sh*t at the wall and some of it stuck,” said Wood. “There’s something about the technology I feel personally, we’re losing the essence of the heartbeat.”

“Maybe it's because I’m older, but there’s not much new music,” he said, very much sounding his age.

Yungblud countered by saying that he sees technology as a vehicle that allows musicians to be ‘authentic’ again.

Wood agreed with this, saying: “Modern music’s been in a strange place, but it’s exciting because it’s really, I feel it’s very democratic again.

"For the past four years, a lot of majors have been able to control what's been placed in front of us, but we know apps like TikTok, Instagram and everything like that... I really find that people can provide authenticity again directly.”

"I think rock music has been so convoluted because we got to be forced and twisted for a mainstream audience to turn the guitar down."

“If you have a story to tell, you can tell it and tell it to the world. You don’t have to go through seven steps. The balance has never changed. I think that’s what’s really cool about how rock music at the minute, and modern rock and roll music

"I really feel like it’s finding its bounce back, and it’s becoming hysterical again and it’s exciting. It’s becoming younger again. That’s really cool.”

Wood was at the launch because he created the cover art for the book: as we all know, the guitarist has long had a sideline as an artist. The hardback edition of Buddy Holly: Words Of Love is out now. At £60 it’s not cheap, but proceeds from the sales to go the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

