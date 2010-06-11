Vigier Excalibur Kaos - hands on

New in the Guitarist office this week is this latest French-made Vigier, the Excalibur Kaos. We'll be reviewing it in issue 332, but here's our first hands on, only on Guitarist.co.uk…

Keep an eye out for the full, in-depth review of the Vigier Excalibur Kaos in issue 332 of Guitarist.

For more information on the Vigier Excalibur Kaos, visit the Vigier website.