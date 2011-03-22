The 20 Greatest Guitar Solos Of All Time

Our Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time poll certainly caused some fierce debate amongst guitarists… and that was just in our office.

Choosing the 'greatest' guitar solo is obviously subjective in the extreme. But Guitarist had other motivations too – we were eager to see how many modern solos have impressed you all in the thirteen years since our last solo poll. The results were suprising.

After asking for your nominations, we took the 20 most popular and asked for you vote on which your though was most deserving here and at MusicRadar. You voted in your thousands, fanbases were motivated and old favourites suffered.

Click onwards to see and hear the full rundown. First up, at number 20, with 0.57% of your votes, is Martin Barre's solo on Aqualung by Jethro Tull.

The title track of the 1971 album that sold over 7,000,000 copies worldwide features a stunning melodic solo from Barre, who completed the take despite the considerable distraction of Jimmy Page wandering in from a Led Zeppelin session in the next studio and waving at him from the control room.

Listen: