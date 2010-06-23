Takamine EN20C

...

Back in the dark days of the eighties, if you didn't play Ovation on stage, you sported a Takamine and the EN20C was one of the very best electros available.

"With a striking cedar top and mahogany body, it had a great sound and, if you can find one today, we suggest you snap it up. Here's the conclusion from the review that appeared in the January 1986 issue of Guitarist.

"Visually the guitar is beautiful; we don't have any fixed ideas of acoustic guitar design, but the simplicity of the traditional shape has a lot to recommend it. The finish and attention to detail is first class; you only have to look closely at the struts to see how well finished everything is. The sound, both amplified and acoustically, is remarkable."

