Shortlist announced for Electric Guitar of the Year

It's MIA award time again! Once a year The Music Industries Association picks the great and the good from the world of music gear and sends an award their way. And they asked you - the Guitarist reader - to help choose the all-important Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year winner.

We asked for your votes to help select the Music Industry Association's 'Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year'. Those votes have now been used to compile a final shortlist, and the ultimate winner will be announced at the MIA Awards ceremony on the evening of 30 November 2011.

The shortlist, in no particular order, for Guitarist Electric Guitar of the Year is:

Fender Road Worn '72 Telecaster Custom

Gibson Les Paul Studio 60s Tribute

Suhr Guthrie Govan SN

James Tyler Variax JTV-69

PRS Studio

Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop

Manson MA-2

Fender Black Top Stratocaster HH