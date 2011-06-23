Sammy Hagar Signature Gibson Explorer

(C) Gibson.com

Here's part of the official release:

"Like every great electric guitar from Gibson USA, the Sammy Hagar Explorer begins with a foundation of supreme tonewoods. The body is crafted from solid mahogany and dressed with a cream binding—an elegant touch for an Explorer. It is dressed in Gibson's unique 'Red Rocker' finish in hand-sprayed high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer, and adorned with a secret 'ghost image' of the Chickenfoot logo randomly placed on the back, an emblem that can only be seen when viewed from a particular angle in the right light.



"A quarter-sawn mahogany neck is glued-in in traditional Explorer style for supreme upper-fret access, and carved to a slim, fast profile. The rosewood fingerboard is also bound in cream, and the classic 'drooped' six-in-line Explorer headstock carries a truss-rod cover with Red Rocker 'R'."

Visit Gibson to read the entire spec sheet.