Recording guitar on computer

1. Steinberg Cubase 5
Price: £499
Maximum audio tracks: Unlimited
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Both
The most versatile software music production system available that isn't tied to one particular computer platform or proprietary hardware interface (ie, it's not Logic or ProTools).
Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 315)
2. Apple Logic Studio
Price: £408
Maximum audio tracks: Unlimited
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Mac only
Full production environment with virtual instruments, plug-ins, comprehensive amp and FX modelling. Also separate mastering and performance applications.
Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 321)
3. Guitar Tracks Pro 4
Price: £99
Maximum audio tracks: 32
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: PC
Budget package designed specifically for guitarists and singer-songwriters,
complete with virtual backing band.
Guitarist rating: 4 (issue 273)
4. Propellerhead Record
Price: £235
Maximum audio tracks: Unlimited
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Both
Easy to use, comprehensive, self-contained package with a host of
features optimised for guitarists. And the learning curve isn't too daunting.
Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 323)
5. Digidesign ProTools LE
Price: From £222
Maximum audio tracks: 48
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Both
Industry-standard recording software in TDM guise, affordable in LE and M-Powered versions. The software only comes packaged with a range of hardware audio interfaces - including the Mbox-2 pictured.
Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 293)