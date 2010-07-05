More

Recording guitar on computer

Five to Try: Computer recording software

1. Steinberg Cubase 5
Price: £499
Maximum audio tracks: Unlimited
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Both

The most versatile software music production system available that isn't tied to one particular computer platform or proprietary hardware interface (ie, it's not Logic or ProTools).

Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 315)

2. Apple Logic Studio
Price: £408
Maximum audio tracks: Unlimited
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Mac only

Full production environment with virtual instruments, plug-ins, comprehensive amp and FX modelling. Also separate mastering and performance applications.

Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 321)

3. Guitar Tracks Pro 4
Price: £99
Maximum audio tracks: 32
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: PC

Budget package designed specifically for guitarists and singer-songwriters,
complete with virtual backing band.

Guitarist rating: 4 (issue 273)

4. Propellerhead Record
Price: £235
Maximum audio tracks: Unlimited
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Both

Easy to use, comprehensive, self-contained package with a host of
features optimised for guitarists. And the learning curve isn't too daunting.

Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 323)

5. Digidesign ProTools LE
Price: From £222
Maximum audio tracks: 48
Amp and effects modelling: Yes
Mac/PC: Both

Industry-standard recording software in TDM guise, affordable in LE and M-Powered versions. The software only comes packaged with a range of hardware audio interfaces - including the Mbox-2 pictured.

Guitarist rating: 4.5 (issue 293)