Producer For New Bonamassa Supergroup Says they Sound 'Phenomenal'

Further to the news that guitarist Joe Bonamassa has teamed up with Glenn Hughes (former Deep Purple) and drummer Jason Bonham in Black Country (along with former Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian too it has now been revealed), the producer of their debut album, Kevin Shirely, has thrown further light on the band.



"So there it is folks — the cat is out the bag! This is Black Country," says Shirely.



"I am producing the debut album and we already have six tracks cut.



"We're going to do the next session in March when I'm through with my current project, and I hope to finish in early April.



"The band is Jason Bonham on drums, Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Glenn Hughes on bass and vocals and Joe Bonamassa on guitar and vocals. The songs are all original and what a lineup! They are all the very best players in the world, for my money!



"Jason Bonham is a totally unique drummer and a supreme, yet oh-so-tasty powerhouse. Derek Sherinian is super-versatile, and is playing mostly overdriven Hammond organ in this ensemble and is the colour on the palette. Glenn Hughes plays bass and sings with a range VERY, VERY few can even get close to, and Joe Bonamassa, perhaps the best blues guitarist around, plays hard riffing guitar as well as adding his signature vocals alongside Glenn.



"You'll just have to wait — we're planning to get this out late summer, and it's promising to be phenomenal!"



We're expecting this one to be very good indeed with some incredible playing from Bonamassa on the album no doubt when it surfaces in late 2010.