On The Road With Zakk Wylde HD video

Zakk Wylde's live amps, guitars and effects, all on HD video

A mellow moment for Zakk...

A mellow moment for Zakk... (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

Just one of Zakk's Gibson Les Pauls. This one is Skully...

Just one of Zakk's Gibson Les Pauls. This one is Skully... (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

Zakk's Vertigo Gibson Les Paul

Zakk's Vertigo Gibson Les Paul (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

One of two ZV models Zakk uses. Best pop that low E back in too...

One of two ZV models Zakk uses. Best pop that low E back in too... (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

"A beer? Don't do that no more, bro..."

"A beer? Don't do that no more, bro..." (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

Part of Zakk's out-front pedalboard; MXR Carbon Copy, Wylde Overdrive and EVH Phase 90

Part of Zakk's out-front pedalboard; MXR Carbon Copy, Wylde Overdrive and EVH Phase 90 (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

Adornments to Zakk's mic stand. Don't worry; they're fake

Adornments to Zakk's mic stand. Don't worry; they're fake (Image credit: Eleanor Jane)

Our On The Road video from issue 341, plus some cool extra pics.

On The Road With Zakk Wylde HD video