New VaiTunes track available

The Moon and I is now available. And we've heard it!

Beginning with a upward trem pull, the song launches into a totally space-age sitar-sprinkled offering that (and this is a 100% guess, albeit an educated one) could have been conceived around the time of The Ultra Zone...

Steve sings with his accustomed style over a throbbing bass line before unleashing the first of several guitar breaks. Brand new yet familiar, Vai proves for the umpteenth time just how innovative his style has become.

The tune should cost a mere $0.99 and you can get the link from Vai.com