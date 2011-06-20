New Rodrigo Y Gabriela Live Album

© Anthony Bolante/ZUMA Press/Corbis

Rodrigo Y Gabriela's new live album Live In France will be released via Rubyworks on 25 July and will be reviewed in a future issue of Guitarist magazine.

The duo are appearing throughout Europe during the Summer, and here are the dates so far, including two in Blighty and one in Ireland.

27 July - Blue Balls Festival Luzern, Switzerland

29 July - Antiq Theatre Vienne, France

30 July - WOMAD Festival, Charlton Park, Malmesbury, UK

31 July - Marlay Park Dublin, Ireland

3 August - Theatre John Deschamps Carcassonne, France

5 August - Rock Oz Arenes Festival Avenches, Switzerland

6 August - Dranouter Festival, Belgium

7 August - The Big Chill, Deer Park, UK

Checkout this live performance of Hanuman from last year and if you think you have a more fiery rhythm technique than Gabs, you'd be wrong...muy awesome!