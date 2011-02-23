Meet Paul Reed Smith in the UK this April

Headline Music Ltd, UK distributor of PRS Guitars, has announced an opportunity to meet Paul Reed Smith during a brief tour of three UK PRS dealers in April.

The dates will feature a Q&A session with Paul, culminating in a live performance from the Paul Reed Smith band featuring Davy Knowles, with special guests including Simon McBride and Bernie Marsden (check with store for line up).

The PRS Tour makes the following stops around the country and for more information and tickets, contact the hosting dealers direct…

April 11, Guitar Guitar, Glasgow Tel. 0141 552 9896. Email glasgow@guitarguitar.co.uk

April 12, Digital Village, East London Tel: 020 8275 3111. Email northlondon@digitalvillage.co.uk

April 13, World Guitars, Stonehouse Gloucester Tel: 01453 824306. Email info@worldguitars.co.uk



