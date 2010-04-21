Korn new album details

Korn

Bakersfield metal stalwarts Korn will release their ninth studio album on July 13. Entitled Korn III: Remember Who You Are, it'll be their first album released on the band's new home Roadrunner Records and is said to be a return to the sound of their first two albums.

"This album is a reflection of us being a band since 1993," vocalist Jonathan Davis told US media outlet HardDrive Radio. "We worked hard on the previous records, and we experimented a lot. For Remember Who You Are, the four of us got together in a small room with the intention of writing an old-school Korn record. This album is a perfect mixture of everything we've done, and this version of the band is the best ever."

Guitarist Munky also seems happy. "We lose ourselves in the music." He said. "I want fans to lose themselves in the new music by forgetting about any problems or anything going on in their minds and let their hearts hear it. It's the same experience that I get when I'm on stage."

Korn virtually reinvented metal guitar with their 1994 self-titled release, with Munky and original guitarist Head taking the genre into a down-tuned, groove heavy direction. Korn III finds them working with that album's producer again, Ross Robinson.

The first single from the album will is called Oildale. Previewed live by the band at a recent show, you can see a fan-recorded clip below: