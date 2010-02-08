Joe Bonamassa And Gary Moore Confirmed For High Voltage Festival

Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore, Down, Bachman-Tuner, The Answer

and

Magnum

are the latest acts added to what is already a strong line-up for the first High Voltage festival in July.

Already topping the bill are the legendary

Emerson, Lake & Palmer

and

ZZ Top

.

The festival runs on the weekend on 24 and 25 July at Victoria Park in London and there will be three stages for both days to cater for a wide range of rock tastes - a main, prog and metal stage.

Here´s the confirmed line-up so far in full:

Main stage:

Emerson, Lake & Palmer,ZZ Top, Foreigner, Heaven & Hell, Bachman Turner, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore, The Answer…

Prog Stage:

Asia, Marillion, Argent, Steve Hackett, Focus, Pendragon, Uriah Heep, Magnum, Martin Turner´s Wishbone Ash, The Reasoning, Touchstone…

Metal Stage:

Black Label Society, Down, Clutch

Early bird tickets priced £120 (for weekend tickets) and £65 (for day tickets) are available now. The early bird tickets will end at

9am GMT on Tuesday 9th February 2010

. Standard tickets are prices £135 (for weekend tickets) and £75 (for day tickets).

There is no booking fee for Classic Rock Presents High Voltage tickets.

Tickets are available from

www.highvoltagefestival.com

or 24hr cc ticketline 0871 230 5582.