Joe Bonamassa And Gary Moore Confirmed For High Voltage Festival

Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore, Down, Bachman-Tuner, The Answer
and
Magnum
are the latest acts added to what is already a strong line-up for the first High Voltage festival in July.
Already topping the bill are the legendary
Emerson, Lake & Palmer
and
ZZ Top
.
The festival runs on the weekend on 24 and 25 July at Victoria Park in London and there will be three stages for both days to cater for a wide range of rock tastes - a main, prog and metal stage.
Here´s the confirmed line-up so far in full:
Main stage:
Emerson, Lake & Palmer,ZZ Top, Foreigner, Heaven & Hell, Bachman Turner, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Moore, The Answer…
Prog Stage:
Asia, Marillion, Argent, Steve Hackett, Focus, Pendragon, Uriah Heep, Magnum, Martin Turner´s Wishbone Ash, The Reasoning, Touchstone…
Metal Stage:
Black Label Society, Down, Clutch
Early bird tickets priced £120 (for weekend tickets) and £65 (for day tickets) are available now. The early bird tickets will end at
9am GMT on Tuesday 9th February 2010
. Standard tickets are prices £135 (for weekend tickets) and £75 (for day tickets).
There is no booking fee for Classic Rock Presents High Voltage tickets.
Tickets are available from
or 24hr cc ticketline 0871 230 5582.