Jackson Announce 30th Anniversary Rhoads

As the Bloodline celebrates its 30th sonically sinister year, Jackson has unveiled a very special limited edition model of the signature model of the Ozzy's legendary guitarist, specifically designed and decorated to commemorate the occasion—the 30th Anniversary RR5FR Rhoads.

Only 150 of these guitars have been made - 30 apiece in five different colour combinations sporting Jackson 30th anniversary graphics (black with red, gold or white graphics; white with black or red graphics). Each of the five versions is hand-numbered on the back of the headstock.

A formidable instrument in its own right, the RR5FR arms the famous asymmetrical V-shaped body of the Rhoads with a rock maple through-body neck, compound-radius rosewood fingerboard, a pair of DiMarzio Tone Zone pickups, a Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo, black hardware and a Jackson guitar case.

Rhoads first sketched out the angular shape of the guitar on a piece of paper and Jackson developed into a full-blown guitar in 1980. Now, three decades later, the limited edition 30th Anniversary RR5FR Rhoads pays homage to the very heart from which the Bloodline pumps - Randy Rhoads.

If like us you're slavering at the prospect of getting your hands on one of these, visit the Jackson website to learn more about the RR5FR.